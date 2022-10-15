How To Know If OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Is Expensive At $0.90.

In last trading session, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) saw 0.69 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.90 trading at -$0.01 or -0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.98M. That closing price of OGI’s stock is at a discount of -183.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.55 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.99%, in the last five days OGI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.90 price level, adding 5.14% to its value on the day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.82% in past 5-day. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) showed a performance of -12.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.08 million shares which calculate 9.7 days to cover the short interests.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -48.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 76.67% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $31.99 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.12 million in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022. Company posted $19.87 million and $23.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 61.00% while estimating it to be 18.00% for the next quarter.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.10%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.91% institutions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at OGI for having 14.91 million shares of worth $13.48 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.9 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.52 million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 14.91 million shares of worth $13.48 million or 4.75% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.