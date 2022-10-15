Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Share Price Recovers 0.33% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at -$0.2 or -6.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $816.10M. That closing price of GGR’s stock is at a discount of -484.39% from its 52-week high price of $17.59 and is indicating a premium of 0.33% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 422.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gogoro Inc. (GGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.23%, in the last five days GGR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. Gogoro Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.75% in past 5-day. Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) showed a performance of -44.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.52 million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -265.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.86% for stock’s current value.

Gogoro Inc. (GGR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gogoro Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -134.29% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

GGR Dividends

Gogoro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 26.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.92% institutions for Gogoro Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Matthews International Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at GGR for having 38100.0 shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.38 million shares of worth $18.22 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23055.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.