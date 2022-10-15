Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Currently -476.37% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.47 trading at -$0.08 or -2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $185.82M. That closing price of FOSL’s stock is at a discount of -476.37% from its 52-week high price of $20.00 and is indicating a premium of 6.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 954.27K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.25%, in the last five days FOSL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $3.47 price level, adding 6.47% to its value on the day. Fossil Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.88% in past 5-day. Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) showed a performance of -8.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.13 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.50 to the stock, which implies a fall of -38.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 27.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 27.95% for stock’s current value.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -27.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $435.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $528.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2020. Company posted $539.49 million and $711.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -19.30% while estimating it to be -25.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 125.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.90%.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 79.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 79.34% institutions for Fossil Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FOSL for having 7.79 million shares of worth $27.04 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 15.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.3 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.39 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.99 million shares of worth $13.86 million or 7.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.52 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.22 million in the company or a holder of 6.80% of company’s stock.