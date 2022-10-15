Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Could Really Rise To $28.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.61 trading at -$0.19 or -1.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $927.79M. That closing price of COGT’s stock is at a discount of -32.77% from its 52-week high price of $18.07 and is indicating a premium of 72.15% from its 52-week low price of $3.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.38%, in the last five days COGT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $13.61 price level, adding 2.79% to its value on the day. Cogent Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.51% in past 5-day. Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) showed a performance of -17.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.68 million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -105.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.26% for stock’s current value.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cogent Biosciences Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.13% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -51.20% in the current quarter and calculating -22.90% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.40% during past 5 years.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.86% institutions for Cogent Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at COGT for having 3.9 million shares of worth $29.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Commodore Capital, LP, which was holding about 3.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.22 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.9 million shares of worth $29.21 million or 8.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.