Buy, Sell Or Hold MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) At $0.98?

In last trading session, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.98 trading at -$0.09 or -8.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $246.65M. That closing price of ML’s stock is at a discount of -675.51% from its 52-week high price of $7.60 and is indicating a premium of 20.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MoneyLion Inc. (ML), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.62%, in the last five days ML remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $0.98 price level, adding 11.71% to its value on the day. MoneyLion Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.14% in past 5-day. MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) showed a performance of -24.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 5.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 81.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -512.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -410.2% for stock’s current value.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MoneyLion Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.53% while that of industry is 5.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 102.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $92.08 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $99.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $40.6 million and $55.56 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 126.80% while estimating it to be 79.30% for the next quarter.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.06% institutions for MoneyLion Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. StepStone Group LP is the top institutional holder at ML for having 24.41 million shares of worth $23.87 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.37 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.21 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.46 million shares of worth $3.39 million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.87 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.