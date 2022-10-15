Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) At $0.24: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.03 or -11.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.13M. That closing price of BNTC’s stock is at a discount of -1525.0% from its 52-week high price of $3.90 and is indicating a discount of -8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 289.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.54%, in the last five days BNTC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 32.77% to its value on the day. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.19% in past 5-day. Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) showed a performance of -44.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Benitec Biopharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -88.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.48% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.80% in the current quarter and calculating 88.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

BNTC Dividends

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.67% institutions for Benitec Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BNTC for having 0.77 million shares of worth $1.8 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 78371.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 74773.0 shares of worth $0.17 million or 0.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 30435.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $31956.0 in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.