Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARCT) Forecasted Growth Is -879.02% Or More

In last trading session, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.30 trading at -$1.3 or -8.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $396.40M. That closing price of ARCT’s stock is at a discount of -240.91% from its 52-week high price of $48.75 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $11.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 433.37K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.9 in the current quarter.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.33%, in the last five days ARCT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $14.30 price level, adding 11.18% to its value on the day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) showed a performance of -12.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 3.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $41.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $140.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -879.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 44.06% for stock’s current value.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.25% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.20% in the current quarter and calculating 13.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 127.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.09 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $2 million and $21.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.40% while estimating it to be -67.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.50% during past 5 years.

ARCT Dividends

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.00% institutions for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ARCT for having 3.76 million shares of worth $101.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 3.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.76 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.24 million shares of worth $35.3 million or 8.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $35.26 million in the company or a holder of 8.48% of company’s stock.