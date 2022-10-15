Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Shares Rebounded 2.35% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.94 trading at -$1.14 or -11.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $224.04M. That closing price of AOMR’s stock is at a discount of -109.51% from its 52-week high price of $18.73 and is indicating a premium of 2.35% from its 52-week low price of $8.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 59.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.48 in the current quarter.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.31%, in the last five days AOMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $8.94 price level, adding 25.31% to its value on the day. Angel Oak Mortgage Inc.’s shares saw a change of -45.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.86% in past 5-day. Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) showed a performance of -36.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.3 million shares which calculate 5.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -112.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.6% for stock’s current value.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 103.05% while that of industry is -9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 269.20% in the current quarter and calculating 96.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.29 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $10.3 million and $15.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 87.30% while estimating it to be 29.10% for the next quarter.

AOMR Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (NYSE:AOMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.99% institutions for Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at AOMR for having 7.3 million shares of worth $119.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 29.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.17 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 20.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $84.87 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Real Estate Diversified Income Fd and Pioneer Multi-Asset Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.85 million shares of worth $13.9 million or 3.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.23 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.91% of company’s stock.