AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Shares Plunges -18.91% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.54 trading at -$2.25 or -6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.65B. That closing price of HKD’s stock is at a discount of -8267.06% from its 52-week high price of $2555.30 and is indicating a premium of 60.54% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 523.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.86%, in the last five days HKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/11/22 when the stock touched $30.54 price level, adding 45.47% to its value on the day. AMTD Digital Inc.’s shares saw a change of 88.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.91% in past 5-day. AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) showed a performance of -77.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23940.0 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

HKD Dividends

AMTD Digital Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 292.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 292.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 292.72% institutions for AMTD Digital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.