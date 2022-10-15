Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Has Reached A Distance Of 23.81% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at -$0.11 or -9.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $101.67M. That closing price of ALZN’s stock is at a discount of -221.9% from its 52-week high price of $3.38 and is indicating a premium of 23.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 612.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.48%, in the last five days ALZN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 23.91% to its value on the day. Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.46% in past 5-day. Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) showed a performance of -15.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 million shares which calculate 5.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1328.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -590.48% for stock’s current value.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.48% institutions for Alzamend Neuro Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp is the top institutional holder at ALZN for having 2.31 million shares of worth $2.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RFG Advisory, LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 40587.0 shares of worth $38212.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7152.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8796.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.