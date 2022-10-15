Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Plunges -8.35% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.93 trading at -$0.64 or -9.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $541.23M. That closing price of ALLK’s stock is at a discount of -1803.37% from its 52-week high price of $112.87 and is indicating a premium of 57.17% from its 52-week low price of $2.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.74%, in the last five days ALLK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $5.93 price level, adding 11.23% to its value on the day. Allakos Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.35% in past 5-day. Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) showed a performance of 13.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.68 million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allakos Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.76% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.60% in the current quarter and calculating 35.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -61.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.50%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.61% institutions for Allakos Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rivervest Venture Management LLC is the top institutional holder at ALLK for having 4.89 million shares of worth $27.86 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.91 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.6 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $5.14 million or 1.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.