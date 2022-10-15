Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Could Really Rise To $34.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.61 trading at -$0.19 or -1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $746.29M. That closing price of ACET’s stock is at a discount of -27.45% from its 52-week high price of $21.17 and is indicating a premium of 53.64% from its 52-week low price of $7.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 508.38K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.13%, in the last five days ACET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $16.61 price level, adding 3.88% to its value on the day. Adicet Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -5.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.48% in past 5-day. Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) showed a performance of -3.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.29 million shares which calculate 10.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.43% for stock’s current value.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adicet Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.00% while that of industry is 2.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -32.40% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 288.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $970k for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $860k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $4.81 million and $3.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -79.80% while estimating it to be -74.90% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 29.10%.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.39% institutions for Adicet Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at ACET for having 7.45 million shares of worth $148.72 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avidity Partners Management, LP, which was holding about 3.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.31 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.79 million shares of worth $9.32 million or 1.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.