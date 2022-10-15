Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Has Made The 37.43% Recovery, Could Gain Another -98.85% Ahead

In last trading session, Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.42 trading at -$0.25 or -2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.02B. That closing price of ADEA’s stock is at a discount of -98.85% from its 52-week high price of $20.72 and is indicating a premium of 37.43% from its 52-week low price of $6.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 645.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adeia Inc. (ADEA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days ADEA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $10.42 price level, adding 7.3% to its value on the day. Adeia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.32% in past 5-day. Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) showed a performance of -29.50% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.69% for stock’s current value.

Adeia Inc. (ADEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Adeia Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.27% while that of industry is 12.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -129.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

ADEA Dividends

Adeia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

