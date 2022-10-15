ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Down Almost -7.72% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In last trading session, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.49 trading at -$0.23 or -2.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.37B. That closing price of ACVA’s stock is at a discount of -168.79% from its 52-week high price of $22.82 and is indicating a premium of 28.15% from its 52-week low price of $6.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.64%, in the last five days ACVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $8.49 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. ACV Auctions Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.05% in past 5-day. ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) showed a performance of -7.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.4 million shares which calculate 3.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.75% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -165.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.79% for stock’s current value.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ACV Auctions Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.52% while that of industry is -15.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $111.35 million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $118.28 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.80%.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.40% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.96% institutions for ACV Auctions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at ACVA for having 12.33 million shares of worth $182.67 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $135.42 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $43.38 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.24 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $47.99 million in the company or a holder of 2.87% of company’s stock.