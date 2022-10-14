With 9.07% Distance From Low, Could Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Post Further Gains?

In recent trading session, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw 6.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.28 trading at -$1.58 or -2.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $62.47B. That most recent trading price of MU’s stock is at a discount of -84.78% from its 52-week high price of $98.45 and is indicating a premium of 9.07% from its 52-week low price of $48.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Micron Technology Inc. (MU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.64 in the current quarter.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.88%, in the last five days MU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $53.28 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. Micron Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.44% in past 5-day. Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) showed a performance of 3.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.04 million shares which calculate 1.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.78 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.22% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 15.54% for stock’s current value.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -32.20% in the current quarter and calculating -38.40% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.25 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.72 billion in the next quarter that will end on Nov 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 84.30% during past 5 years.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 19 and December 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.25% institutions for Micron Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MU for having 90.51 million shares of worth $7.05 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 87.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.79 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.32 million shares of worth $2.52 billion or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.91 billion in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.