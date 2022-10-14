With 25.3% Distance From Low, Is Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.18 or 26.79% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $13.31M. That most recent trading price of SBFM’s stock is at a discount of -2550.6% from its 52-week high price of $22.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.15 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 26.79%, in the last five days SBFM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, subtracting -7.96% to its value on the day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.50% in past 5-day. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) showed a performance of -34.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 62.70% during past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.98% institutions for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SBFM for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 47861.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39600.0.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.57 million shares of worth $0.47 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20179.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16696.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.