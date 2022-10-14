With 0.96% Distance From Low, Could Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Post Further Gains?

In last trading session, Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) saw 3.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.39 trading at -$0.16 or -1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.89B. That closing price of PLTK’s stock is at a discount of -219.49% from its 52-week high price of $30.00 and is indicating a premium of 0.96% from its 52-week low price of $9.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.68%, in the last five days PLTK remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $9.39 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. Playtika Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -45.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.45% in past 5-day. Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) showed a performance of -11.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.51 million shares which calculate 4.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -230.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.15% for stock’s current value.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Playtika Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.64% while that of industry is 10.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $678.71 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $682.13 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 215.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.31%.

PLTK Dividends

Playtika Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 83.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 121.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.46% institutions for Playtika Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors is the top institutional holder at PLTK for having 7.79 million shares of worth $150.63 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 6.26 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.03 million.

On the other hand, Amcap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.22 million shares of worth $55.85 million or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.99 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $57.77 million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.