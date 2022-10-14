Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Has Already Recovered 26.09%, But Another -1834.78% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.23 trading at $0.02 or 13.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.74M. That closing price of VS’s stock is at a discount of -1834.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 26.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.48 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Versus Systems Inc. (VS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.04%, in the last five days VS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $0.23 price level, adding 11.16% to its value on the day. Versus Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.08% in past 5-day. Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) showed a performance of -10.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.94 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.94. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -743.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -743.48% for stock’s current value.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Versus Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -80.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 48.51% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.00% during past 5 years.

VS Dividends

Versus Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.73% institutions for Versus Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at VS for having 1.8 million shares of worth $2.43 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.92% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Verition Fund Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.25 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.78 million shares of worth $2.4 million or 16.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18105.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11406.0 in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.