Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Has Risen By -13.83 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw 6.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.70 trading at -$0.22 or -1.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.75B. That closing price of TOST’s stock is at a discount of -295.08% from its 52-week high price of $69.93 and is indicating a premium of 32.71% from its 52-week low price of $11.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.23%, in the last five days TOST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $17.70 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. Toast Inc.’s shares saw a change of -49.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.34% in past 5-day. Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) showed a performance of -13.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.53 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.34% for stock’s current value.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Toast Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.48% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $651.28 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $665.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.88% institutions for Toast Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at TOST for having 40.64 million shares of worth $883.2 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HMI Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 13.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $288.44 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24.0 million shares of worth $521.54 million or 8.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $73.48 million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.