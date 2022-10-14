Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) Currently -3436.69% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In recent trading session, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.57 trading at $0.35 or 10.87% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.96M. That most recent trading price of SHPH’s stock is at a discount of -3436.69% from its 52-week high price of $126.26 and is indicating a premium of 15.97% from its 52-week low price of $3.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.87%, in the last five days SHPH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $3.57 price level, adding 6.05% to its value on the day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.90% in past 5-day. Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH) showed a performance of -91.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

SHPH Dividends

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SHPH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.