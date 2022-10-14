ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Currently -1322.56% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In recent trading session, ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.27 trading at $3.27 or 29.73% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $106.38M. That most recent trading price of PIXY’s stock is at a discount of -1322.56% from its 52-week high price of $203.00 and is indicating a premium of 25.02% from its 52-week low price of $10.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 84950.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 689.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.73%, in the last five days PIXY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $14.27 price level, adding 19.56% to its value on the day. ShiftPixy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -90.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.09% in past 5-day. ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) showed a performance of -43.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11240.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.10% during past 5 years.

PIXY Dividends

ShiftPixy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.69% institutions for ShiftPixy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PIXY for having 8415.0 shares of worth $0.12 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 2057.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $28800.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.12 million shares of worth $1.71 million or 1.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35098.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.