Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Drops -42.18 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) saw 13.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.77 trading at $0.57 or 17.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $240.07M. That closing price of SNTI’s stock is at a discount of -174.54% from its 52-week high price of $10.35 and is indicating a premium of 68.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 17.81%, in the last five days SNTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $3.77 price level, adding 44.07% to its value on the day. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -61.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -42.18% in past 5-day. Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) showed a performance of 66.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -218.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -85.68% for stock’s current value.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.63% institutions for Senti Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SNTI for having 2.38 million shares of worth $23.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $4.21 million or 4.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.