Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $44.75?

In last trading session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) saw 10.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.75 trading at -$0.61 or -1.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.52B. That closing price of RCL’s stock is at a discount of -119.6% from its 52-week high price of $98.27 and is indicating a premium of 30.53% from its 52-week low price of $31.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.34%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $44.75 price level, adding 2.7% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -41.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.66% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of -8.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.21 million shares which calculate 2.19 days to cover the short interests.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 63.37% while that of industry is 17.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 118.50% in the current quarter and calculating 96.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 482.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.04 billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $456.96 million and $982.25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 565.10% while estimating it to be 175.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40.70% during past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.86% institutions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital International Investors is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 28.89 million shares of worth $2.42 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.96 billion.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.27 million shares of worth $428.25 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $405.39 million in the company or a holder of 4.55% of company’s stock.