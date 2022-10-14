Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Is Down -18.95% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) saw 16.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.50 trading at $0.15 or 0.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.24B. That closing price of RIVN’s stock is at a discount of -452.22% from its 52-week high price of $179.47 and is indicating a premium of 40.77% from its 52-week low price of $19.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.63 in the current quarter.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.46%, in the last five days RIVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $32.50 price level, adding 9.75% to its value on the day. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -68.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.59% in past 5-day. Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) showed a performance of -18.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 53.64 million shares which calculate 3.13 days to cover the short interests.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rivian Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.33% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3,281.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $337.52 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $605.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.56% institutions for Rivian Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at RIVN for having 162.8 million shares of worth $8.18 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 18.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amazon.com, Inc., which was holding about 158.36 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.96 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.69 million shares of worth $455.29 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $347.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.