Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Has Seen A Rose Of 24.80% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In recent trading session, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.45 trading at -$1.33 or -4.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.75B. That most recent trading price of RRC’s stock is at a discount of -36.39% from its 52-week high price of $37.44 and is indicating a premium of 39.13% from its 52-week low price of $16.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Range Resources Corporation (RRC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.34 in the current quarter.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.60%, in the last five days RRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $27.45 price level, adding 5.02% to its value on the day. Range Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of 61.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.71% in past 5-day. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) showed a performance of -12.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.8 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.62 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.72% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -107.65% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.93% for stock’s current value.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Range Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 167.82% while that of industry is 29.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.70% in the current quarter and calculating 59.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $795.4 million and $1.14 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.20% while estimating it to be -3.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 154.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 36.99%.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 24 and October 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.25% institutions for Range Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at RRC for having 36.21 million shares of worth $1.1 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $893.96 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.46 million shares of worth $184.67 million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $218.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.