PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Is Up 39.63% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw 3.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.49 trading at $1.88 or 4.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.29B. That closing price of PBF’s stock is at a discount of -3.84% from its 52-week high price of $44.12 and is indicating a premium of 75.1% from its 52-week low price of $10.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.54 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $3.27 in the current quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.63%, in the last five days PBF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $42.49 price level, adding 1.67% to its value on the day. PBF Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 227.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.52% in past 5-day. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) showed a performance of 39.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.85 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.17 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -24.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.69% for stock’s current value.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PBF Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 950.80% while that of industry is 39.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2,625.00% in the current quarter and calculating -51.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.29 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.56 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $7.19 billion and $8.24 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 43.20% while estimating it to be 16.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.70% during past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 26 and October 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.89% institutions for PBF Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBF for having 16.56 million shares of worth $403.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.27 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $298.92 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.76 million shares of worth $196.22 million or 5.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $83.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.36% of company’s stock.