Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) At $21.59: What To Do?

In last trading session, Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw 1.08 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.59 trading at -$0.62 or -2.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.61B. That closing price of OSH’s stock is at a discount of -126.35% from its 52-week high price of $48.87 and is indicating a premium of 38.44% from its 52-week low price of $13.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.79%, in the last five days OSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $21.59 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. Oak Street Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.13% in past 5-day. Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH) showed a performance of -23.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.15 million shares which calculate 13.93 days to cover the short interests.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oak Street Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.61% while that of industry is -13.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 2.30% in the current quarter and calculating -2.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $522.01 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $539.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -87.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

OSH Dividends

Oak Street Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.27% institutions for Oak Street Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Atlantic, L.P. is the top institutional holder at OSH for having 61.38 million shares of worth $1.65 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 25.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 40.51 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 billion.

On the other hand, Amcap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.39 million shares of worth $121.44 million or 3.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.21 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $117.21 million in the company or a holder of 2.58% of company’s stock.