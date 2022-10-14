Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Is Down -8.68% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In recent trading session, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw 5.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.12 trading at $4.97 or 23.52% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.96B. That most recent trading price of NTNX’s stock is at a discount of -42.27% from its 52-week high price of $37.16 and is indicating a premium of 48.55% from its 52-week low price of $13.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nutanix Inc. (NTNX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.52%, in the last five days NTNX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $26.12 price level, adding 0.65% to its value on the day. Nutanix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.91% in past 5-day. Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) showed a performance of -8.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.88 million shares which calculate 3.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.36% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 23.43% for stock’s current value.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nutanix Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 130.43% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -57.70% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350.4 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $371.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.10% during past 5 years.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 21 and November 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76.22% institutions for Nutanix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NTNX for having 33.4 million shares of worth $895.75 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 14.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 23.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $626.09 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 12.19 million shares of worth $197.4 million or 5.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.22 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $166.88 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.