Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Drops -53.98%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In recent trading session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at -$0.4 or -53.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.37M. That most recent trading price of NVOS’s stock is at a discount of -848.57% from its 52-week high price of $3.32 and is indicating a discount of -74.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20990.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -53.98%, in the last five days NVOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 65.0% to its value on the day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.22% in past 5-day. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) showed a performance of -27.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 2.81 days to cover the short interests.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.60% during past 5 years.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 12 and December 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.37% institutions for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVOS for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, which was holding about 86885.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.2 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.59 million or 1.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 25744.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $48141.0 in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.