Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Could Really Rise To $8.15 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In recent trading session, Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) saw 9.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at -$0.05 or -1.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $26.48B. That most recent trading price of NOK’s stock is at a discount of -43.18% from its 52-week high price of $6.40 and is indicating a premium of 6.26% from its 52-week low price of $4.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 21.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 24.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nokia Oyj (NOK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.00%, in the last five days NOK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 2.19% to its value on the day. Nokia Oyj’s shares saw a change of -27.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.22% in past 5-day. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) showed a performance of -8.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.14 million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.94% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.89 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -82.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.4% for stock’s current value.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nokia Oyj is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 14.70. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.38 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.49 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $6.51 billion and $7.33 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -2.10% while estimating it to be 2.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 163.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.90%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.14% institutions for Nokia Oyj that are currently holding shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the top institutional holder at NOK for having 70.01 million shares of worth $382.27 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 40.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $223.42 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 51.47 million shares of worth $281.03 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.73 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $25.85 million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.