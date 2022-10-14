NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Down Almost -15.64% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) saw 1.13 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.81. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at -$0.16 or -4.05% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.64B. That most recent trading price of NXE’s stock is at a discount of -78.75% from its 52-week high price of $6.56 and is indicating a premium of 7.63% from its 52-week low price of $3.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.05%, in the last five days NXE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. NexGen Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -12.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.28% in past 5-day. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) showed a performance of -15.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.96 million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.58% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -140.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.88% for stock’s current value.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NexGen Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -39.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 37.50% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.70% during past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 03 and November 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.97% institutions for NexGen Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at NXE for having 12.47 million shares of worth $70.56 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Segra Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 6.7 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.40% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.9 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.2 million shares of worth $72.52 million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.61 million shares on Feb 27, 2022, making its stake of worth around $40.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.59% of company’s stock.