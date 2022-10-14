MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Reduces -9.26% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) saw 2.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.14. Company’s recent per share price level of $180.76 trading at -$1.04 or -0.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.03B. That closing price of MDB’s stock is at a discount of -226.4% from its 52-week high price of $590.00 and is indicating a premium of 5.16% from its 52-week low price of $171.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.57%, in the last five days MDB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $180.76 price level, adding 7.01% to its value on the day. MongoDB Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.26% in past 5-day. MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) showed a performance of -26.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.87 million shares which calculate 2.34 days to cover the short interests.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MongoDB Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.76% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

16 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $282.4 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $294.85 million in the next quarter that will end on Oct 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.70% during past 5 years.

MDB Dividends

MongoDB Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 05 and December 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.86% institutions for MongoDB Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at MDB for having 8.23 million shares of worth $3.65 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 6.45 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.86 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.62 million shares of worth $1.2 billion or 6.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $812.81 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.