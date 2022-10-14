Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) Achieved Almost 122.55% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) saw 1.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at $0.17 or 12.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.04M. That closing price of WNW’s stock is at a discount of -307.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.20 and is indicating a premium of 65.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 318.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.59%, in the last five days WNW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 1.94% to its value on the day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited’s shares saw a change of -35.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 72.73% in past 5-day. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) showed a performance of 122.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 94520.0 shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.86% institutions for Meiwu Technology Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at WNW for having 99230.0 shares of worth $87292.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 81121.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71362.0.