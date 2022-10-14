Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -45.08% Last Month.

In last trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 14.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.01 trading at -$0.14 or -6.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.89B. That closing price of LU’s stock is at a discount of -279.1% from its 52-week high price of $7.62 and is indicating a discount of -1.49% from its 52-week low price of $2.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.51%, in the last five days LU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $2.01 price level, adding 19.6% to its value on the day. Lufax Holding Ltd’s shares saw a change of -64.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.55% in past 5-day. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) showed a performance of -45.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.09 million shares which calculate 2.58 days to cover the short interests.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lufax Holding Ltd is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -24.55% while that of industry is -7.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.36 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.52 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.10%.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.82% institutions for Lufax Holding Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at LU for having 56.47 million shares of worth $314.54 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 32.38 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $180.35 million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 40.19 million shares of worth $241.12 million or 1.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 18.94 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $105.48 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.