Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) -20.75% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at -$0.06 or -3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $487.97M. That closing price of LILM’s stock is at a discount of -504.76% from its 52-week high price of $10.16 and is indicating a premium of 0.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.45%, in the last five days LILM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 20.75% to its value on the day. Lilium N.V.’s shares saw a change of -75.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.75% in past 5-day. Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) showed a performance of -25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.06 million shares which calculate 5.1 days to cover the short interests.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lilium N.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.81% while that of industry is 11.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

LILM Dividends

Lilium N.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.97%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.21% institutions for Lilium N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at LILM for having 18.26 million shares of worth $72.66 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 5.23 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.82 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.28 million shares of worth $12.46 million or 1.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.96 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.