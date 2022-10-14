Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Up 5.14% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In recent trading session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw 7.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.43 trading at $0.04 or 0.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $49.22B. That most recent trading price of ITUB’s stock is at a discount of -6.81% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 34.81% from its 52-week low price of $3.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 41.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.16 in the current quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.74%, in the last five days ITUB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $5.43 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s shares saw a change of 46.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.41% in past 5-day. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) showed a performance of 5.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32.97 million shares which calculate 1.1 days to cover the short interests.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 22.00% while that of industry is 3.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23.10% in the current quarter and calculating 23.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.01 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $5.84 billion and $6.33 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.10% while estimating it to be 16.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.40%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 19.60% institutions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group is the top institutional holder at ITUB for having 127.9 million shares of worth $693.22 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 68.67 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $372.17 million.

On the other hand, Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 21.76 million shares of worth $117.95 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.48 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $89.32 million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.