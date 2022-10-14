Is SunPower Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $17.96?

In last trading session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 6.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.96 trading at -$0.64 or -3.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.17B. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -92.71% from its 52-week high price of $34.61 and is indicating a premium of 28.84% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.62 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.44%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $17.96 price level, adding 19.57% to its value on the day. SunPower Corporation’s shares saw a change of -13.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.32% in past 5-day. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -34.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.74 million shares which calculate 5.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $31.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.22% for stock’s current value.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunPower Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.92% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 157.14% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $362.17 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.80% during past 5 years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.74% institutions for SunPower Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 12.79 million shares of worth $274.82 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.05 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $172.96 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.79 million shares of worth $44.05 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $53.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.