Is Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -2246.94% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw 2.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.47 trading at $0.04 or 2.80% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $701.25M. That closing price of PGY’s stock is at a discount of -2246.94% from its 52-week high price of $34.50 and is indicating a premium of 7.48% from its 52-week low price of $1.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.80%, in the last five days PGY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $1.47 price level, adding 8.13% to its value on the day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -85.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.96% in past 5-day. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) showed a performance of -87.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 1.09 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -716.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -36.05% for stock’s current value.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22.76% institutions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company.