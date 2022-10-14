Is Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Expensive At $0.28? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.28 trading at -$0.03 or -9.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.00M. That closing price of LTRY’s stock is at a discount of -6150.0% from its 52-week high price of $17.50 and is indicating a premium of 28.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.75 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.49%, in the last five days LTRY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/12/22 when the stock touched $0.28 price level, adding 31.71% to its value on the day. Lottery.com Inc.’s shares saw a change of -95.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.72% in past 5-day. Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) showed a performance of -11.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.45 million shares which calculate 2.26 days to cover the short interests.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 138.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.28 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $46.08 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.07% institutions for Lottery.com Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LTRY for having 0.47 million shares of worth $1.48 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.35 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $1.44 million or 0.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.38 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.9 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.