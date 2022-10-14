Is Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM), -99.28% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In last trading session, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) saw 6.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.77 trading at -$0.02 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $807.83M. That closing price of FSM’s stock is at a discount of -99.28% from its 52-week high price of $5.52 and is indicating a premium of 25.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.72%, in the last five days FSM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $2.77 price level, adding 8.28% to its value on the day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.48% in past 5-day. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) showed a performance of 14.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.93 million shares which calculate 3.54 days to cover the short interests.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -37.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -52.50% while that of industry is -36.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -62.50% in the current quarter and calculating -66.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 13.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $160.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.84% during past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 37.29% institutions for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at FSM for having 31.03 million shares of worth $85.95 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 7.58 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.0 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.83 million shares of worth $43.85 million or 5.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.01 million shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36.04 million in the company or a holder of 4.46% of company’s stock.