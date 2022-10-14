Is A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ), -436.06% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.08 trading at $0.26 or 14.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $70.55M. That closing price of AZ’s stock is at a discount of -436.06% from its 52-week high price of $11.15 and is indicating a premium of 32.69% from its 52-week low price of $1.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 58520.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42.61K if we extend that period to 3-months.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.29%, in the last five days AZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $2.08 price level, adding 14.4% to its value on the day. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s shares saw a change of -80.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.74% in past 5-day. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) showed a performance of -36.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.12 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.24% institutions for A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Company is the top institutional holder at AZ for having 47443.0 shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Phoenix Holdings Ltd., which was holding about 46000.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.29 million.