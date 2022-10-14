Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Drops -53.44% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $5.09?

In last trading session, Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw 1.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.09 trading at $0.25 or 5.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03B. That closing price of MOMO’s stock is at a discount of -143.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a premium of 22.2% from its 52-week low price of $3.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.17%, in the last five days MOMO hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $5.09 price level, adding 0.2% to its value on the day. Hello Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) showed a performance of 0.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.98 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Hello Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -26.00% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -37.50% in the current quarter and calculating -41.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $454.85 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $457.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $574.97 million and $590.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -20.90% while estimating it to be -22.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 140.98% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -254.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.12%.

MOMO Dividends

Hello Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 28 and December 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.99% institutions for Hello Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MOMO for having 10.99 million shares of worth $63.52 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 10.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.95 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.3 million shares of worth $24.86 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.13 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.35 million in the company or a holder of 1.35% of company’s stock.