GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) At $3.50: What To Do?

In last trading session, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.50 trading at $0.05 or 1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $231.38M. That closing price of GRWG’s stock is at a discount of -641.71% from its 52-week high price of $25.96 and is indicating a premium of 7.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.84 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days GRWG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $3.50 price level, adding 20.99% to its value on the day. GrowGeneration Corp.’s shares saw a change of -73.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.72% in past 5-day. GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) showed a performance of -19.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.51 million shares which calculate 5.08 days to cover the short interests.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GrowGeneration Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -57.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1,342.86% while that of industry is 6.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -271.40% in the current quarter and calculating -57.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.55 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $114.78 million and $90.58 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -49.90% while estimating it to be -45.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.51% institutions for GrowGeneration Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GRWG for having 4.1 million shares of worth $14.36 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.57 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.61 million shares of worth $12.65 million or 9.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.12 million in the company or a holder of 9.45% of company’s stock.