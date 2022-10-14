FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) Shares Are Up 74.29% From The Lows, But Can They Stay Up?

In last trading session, FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw 41.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.35 trading at $0.13 or 56.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.61M. That closing price of FNHC’s stock is at a discount of -725.71% from its 52-week high price of $2.89 and is indicating a premium of 74.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 56.48%, in the last five days FNHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $0.35 price level, adding 35.44% to its value on the day. FedNat Holding Company’s shares saw a change of -75.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.60% in past 5-day. FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) showed a performance of 1.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81030.0 shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -471.43% for stock’s current value.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.03 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $48.82 million and $53.93 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.10% while estimating it to be 10.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.76% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

FNHC Dividends

FedNat Holding Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.21% institutions for FedNat Holding Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FNHC for having 0.69 million shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polaris Capital Management Inc, which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.16 million.

On the other hand, Pear Tree Polaris Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.43 million shares of worth $0.15 million or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $62574.0 in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.