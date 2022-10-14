EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Could Experience -8.27% Growth

In last trading session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) saw 1.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $7.43 trading at $0.33 or 4.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.03B. That closing price of EVGOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -163.66% from its 52-week high price of $19.59 and is indicating a premium of 28.94% from its 52-week low price of $5.28. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.72 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EVgo Inc. (EVGO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.65%, in the last five days EVGO remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 10/07/22 when the stock touched $7.43 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. EVgo Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -25.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.06% in past 5-day. EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) showed a performance of -20.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.16 million shares which calculate 6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -115.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.67% for stockâ€™s current value.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that EVgo Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 34.48% while that of industry is -0.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -13.30% in the current quarter and calculating 63.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.80% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.81 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 08 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.11% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 50.60 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.60% institutions for EVgo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EVGO for having 5.88 million shares of worth $75.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.52% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pictet Asset Management SA, which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 5.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.82 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.03 million shares of worth $26.05 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.60% of companyâ€™s stock.