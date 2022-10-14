Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR), Stock Drops -90.26% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw 3.07 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at -$0.04 or -6.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.81M. That most recent trading price of EAR’s stock is at a discount of -1486.57% from its 52-week high price of $10.63 and is indicating a premium of 4.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eargo Inc. (EAR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.13%, in the last five days EAR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 10/14/22 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Eargo Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.19% in past 5-day. Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) showed a performance of -57.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.49 million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -198.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -198.51% for stock’s current value.

Eargo Inc. (EAR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -53.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $22.38 million and $22.05 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

EAR Dividends

Eargo Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.72% institutions for Eargo Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at EAR for having 4.52 million shares of worth $23.91 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nan Fung Group Holdings Limited, which was holding about 2.89 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.46 million shares of worth $2.46 million or 1.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.32 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.67 million in the company or a holder of 0.80% of company’s stock.