DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Dropped -69.17% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44.71 trading at -$1.2 or -2.61% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.02B. That most recent trading price of DASH’s stock is at a discount of -475.37% from its 52-week high price of $257.25 and is indicating a premium of 6.58% from its 52-week low price of $41.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DoorDash Inc. (DASH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 14 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.6 in the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.61%, in the last five days DASH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $44.71 price level, adding 10.22% to its value on the day. DoorDash Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.36% in past 5-day. DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) showed a performance of -28.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.1 million shares which calculate 4.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $108.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.84% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $70.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $185.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -313.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -56.56% for stock’s current value.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DoorDash Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -58.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.78% while that of industry is -5.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -15.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.63 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.7 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.49% institutions for DoorDash Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at DASH for having 35.86 million shares of worth $1.61 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 10.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 32.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 7.56 million shares of worth $339.36 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.79 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $214.9 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.