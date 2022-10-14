Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN), Stock Drops -70.44% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw 1.06 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.01 or -1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $114.71M. That closing price of CYBN’s stock is at a discount of -293.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.36 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.86%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 8.4% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.24% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of -17.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.81 million shares which calculate 5.95 days to cover the short interests.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cybin Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.63% while that of industry is 2.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.86% institutions for Cybin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CYBN for having 10.52 million shares of worth $8.6 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Perry Creek Capital, LP, which was holding about 1.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 million.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.05 million shares of worth $0.59 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.96 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.54 million in the company or a holder of 0.58% of company’s stock.