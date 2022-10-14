Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Climbs 114.00% In 2022; Is It Attractive Enough At $17.27?

In recent trading session, Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.27 trading at -$0.5 or -2.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $34.54B. That most recent trading price of CVE’s stock is at a discount of -44.24% from its 52-week high price of $24.91 and is indicating a premium of 37.93% from its 52-week low price of $10.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.89 in the current quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.81%, in the last five days CVE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/10/22 when the stock touched $17.27 price level, adding 7.35% to its value on the day. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 44.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.56% in past 5-day. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) showed a performance of -8.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.55 million shares which calculate 3.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.91% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $20.17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -70.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.79% for stock’s current value.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cenovus Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 1.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 295.06% while that of industry is 40.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 323.80% in the current quarter and calculating 605.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 45.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.39 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $13.96 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $10.03 billion and $10.86 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.50% while estimating it to be 28.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.00% during past 5 years.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 07 and February 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.64% institutions for Cenovus Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at CVE for having 122.52 million shares of worth $2.12 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 6.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 109.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 90.88 million shares of worth $1.57 billion or 4.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 66.74 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.15 billion in the company or a holder of 3.47% of company’s stock.