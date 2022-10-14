Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Is Down -12.91 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $90.55 trading at $0.21 or 0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.18B. That closing price of CELH’s stock is at a discount of -30.52% from its 52-week high price of $118.19 and is indicating a premium of 57.69% from its 52-week low price of $38.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.23%, in the last five days CELH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 10/13/22 when the stock touched $90.55 price level, adding 1.23% to its value on the day. Celsius Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.00% in past 5-day. Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) showed a performance of -12.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.67 million shares which calculate 4.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $113.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $75.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $130.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.17% for stock’s current value.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Celsius Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 71.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 780.00% while that of industry is 3.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 60.00% in the current quarter and calculating 300.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $145.73 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $159.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $65.07 million and $94.91 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 123.90% while estimating it to be 68.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.72% institutions for Celsius Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CELH for having 6.44 million shares of worth $355.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 11.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 5.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $308.52 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.67 million shares of worth $246.24 million or 6.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.73 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $178.18 million in the company or a holder of 4.77% of company’s stock.